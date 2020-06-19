MONDAY, JUNE 22
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, work session, City Hall
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium (5:30 p.m. work session)
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
4:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office
5:30 p.m., Westmoreland County Community College Board of Trustees, Youngwood campus
7 p.m., Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, school offices
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, courthouse
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, audion
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Planning Commission, municipal building
Note: Times and statuses of meetings are subject to change after press time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some of these meetings may be held remotely via the internet.
