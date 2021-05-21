MONDAY, MAY 24

10:30 a.m., Westmoreland County Prison Board, courthouse

6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall

TUESDAY, MAY 25

6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office

5:30 p.m., Westmoreland County Community College Board of Trustees

7 p.m., Eastern Westmoreland Career.Technology Center, school offices

THURSDAY, MAY 27

6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, middle school auditorium

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.