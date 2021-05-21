MONDAY, MAY 24
10:30 a.m., Westmoreland County Prison Board, courthouse
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall
TUESDAY, MAY 25
6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office
5:30 p.m., Westmoreland County Community College Board of Trustees
7 p.m., Eastern Westmoreland Career.Technology Center, school offices
THURSDAY, MAY 27
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, middle school auditorium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.