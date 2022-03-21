MONDAY, MARCH 21
10:30 a.m., Westmoreland County Prison Board, Westmoreland County Prison
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors (Public Hearing, DeFabo Conditional Use Request), Municipal Building
4:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, Municipal Complex
6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, Municipal Building
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, Town Hall
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Planning Commission, Municipal Complex
