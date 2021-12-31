3:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, reorganization meeting, municipal building
4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, reorganization meeting, municipal building
4:30 p.m., Derry Township Supervisors, reorganization and regular meeting, municipal building
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, reorganization and regular meeting, City Hall
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, reorganization meeting and work session, A.V. Germano Hall
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, reorganization meeting, Town Hall
9 a.m., Unity Township Supervisors, auditors reorganization meeting, municipal building
5 p.m., Derry Township Supervisors, auditors reorganization meeting, municipal building
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, high school audion
