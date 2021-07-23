6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, agenda prep, City Hall
2:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, public hearing, municipal building (on conditional use request for airport bus terminal)
4:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
6 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, special meeting, high school Center for Student Creativity (on district health/safety plan)
6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building
5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, work session, middle school auditorium
