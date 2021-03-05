MONDAY, MARCH 8
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium (5:30 p.m. work session)
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
9 a.m., Westmoreland County Airport Authority, airport offices
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, virtual meeting
7:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Committee of the Whole, Center for Student Creativity
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, Community Hall
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, municipal building
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, virtual meeting
