MONDAY, SEPT. 13
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium (5:30 p.m. work session)
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
9 a.m., Westmoreland County Airport Authority, airport offices
11 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, special meeting, courthouse
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, A.V. Germano Hall
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
7:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Committee of the Whole, Center for Student Creativity (high school)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
3 p.m., Unity Township Municipal Authority, authority office
7 p.m., Derry Borough Municipal Authority, authority office
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
4:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, Unity Township municipal building
