TUESDAY, MARCH 8
9 a.m., Westmoreland County Airport Authority, Authority Offices at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
1 p.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners (Special Meeting), Courthouse (Commissioners’ Meeting Room)
5 p.m., Ligonier Valley Police Commission, Ligonier Twp. Municipal Complex
6 p.m., Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board (Special Meeting), City Hall
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, Ligonier Twp. Municipal Complex
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, A.V. Germano Hall
7 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Committee of the Whole, GL Senior High School Center for Student Creativity
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
4 p.m., Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (Special Meeting), City Hall
7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, Community Center
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, Municipal Building
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, Town Hall
