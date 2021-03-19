MONDAY, MARCH 22
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, agenda prep, City Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
4:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, work session, municipal building
6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office
5:30 p.m., Westmoreland Community College Board of Trustees, Youngwood campus
7 p.m., Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, school offices
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, work session, middle school auditorium
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Planning Commission, municipal building
