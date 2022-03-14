MONDAY, MARCH 14
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board (5:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole Planning Meeting), LV High School Auditorium
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Recreation Board, Township Municipal Complex
8 p.m., Derry Borough Council (Special Meeting), Municipal Building
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners (Agenda Session), Courthouse (Commissioners Meeting Room)
5:30 p.m., Latrobe Municipal Authority, Authority Office
7 p.m., Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board, City Hall
7 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, GL Senior High School Center for Student Creativity
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Township Municipal Complex
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
3 p.m., Unity Township Municipal Authority, Authority Office
4 p.m., Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, Township Municipal Complex
7 p.m., Derry Borough Municipal Authority, Authority Office
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, Courthouse (Commissioners Meeting Room)
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council (rescheduled), Municipal Building
