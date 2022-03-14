MONDAY, MARCH 14

6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall

6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board (5:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole Planning Meeting), LV High School Auditorium

7 p.m., Ligonier Township Recreation Board, Township Municipal Complex

8 p.m., Derry Borough Council (Special Meeting), Municipal Building

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners (Agenda Session), Courthouse (Commissioners Meeting Room)

5:30 p.m., Latrobe Municipal Authority, Authority Office

7 p.m., Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board, City Hall

7 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, GL Senior High School Center for Student Creativity

7 p.m., Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Township Municipal Complex

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

3 p.m., Unity Township Municipal Authority, Authority Office

4 p.m., Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, Township Municipal Complex

7 p.m., Derry Borough Municipal Authority, Authority Office

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, Courthouse (Commissioners Meeting Room)

7 p.m., Derry Borough Council (rescheduled), Municipal Building

