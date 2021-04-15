Cindy Brown running for Ligonier Valley School Board seat

Cindy Brown has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Ligonier Valley School Board.
Brown plans on running in both the Democratic and Republican primaries on May 18.
She said she decided to run for school board for two reasons: “The educational decline that I am seeing in our children and the ridiculous continual raising of our property taxes, which are putting people, especially seniors, out of their homes.”
Brown is a native of Ligonier Valley, where she married and raised her three children. She attended Westmoreland County Community College and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a math minor from Seton Hill University.
Brown worked in research and development at Westinghouse until starting a family. She returned to work in the district as personal aide before serving as a therapeutic staff support (TSS) for Ligonier Valley Learning Center. From there, she has taught in private academies: Bible Baptist, Grace Bible Academy, and Genesis Christian Academy in Geistown.
“Being forced to retire early to help take care of my mother and then my husband, I am now widowed and have returned to the education business, presently teaching private classes for homeschoolers, giving piano lessons, and am the administrator of the LV Co-op which I began last fall,” she said. “I have also become very active in our local Republican committee.”
At the top of Brown’s agenda as a school board candidate is to keep students in school full-time and “open up all the sports.”
“With a five-person vote, this can happen immediately,” she said.
Another goal of Brown’s is to “reinstitute the grading system.”
Long-term plans include: “(Getting) rid of common core and concentrate on reading, writing, and arithmetic (using books) in elementary and make history, government and civics a major class in secondary (every year).”
Brown also said she wants the “arts and vo-tech institute as viable programs.” She’s also a proponent of lowering the budget to decrease property taxes.
“I have an agenda for doing that if anyone is interested,” she said. “Within this agenda is reallocating money from pork programs back into the arts, music, bank, art, shop, etc.”
Brown also supports transparency from the school board by livestreaming the meetings, “Which is really the first thing I want to see happen.”
“We are in the mess we are in because nine people are making all the rules and don’t care about the wishes of the parents, students or taxpayers,” she said.
Brown said to private message her with any questions.
“I am running to serve our kids and to get them the best education we can for a reasonable cost to the taxpayers,” she said.
