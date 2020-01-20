A parishioner at Holy Cross Church in Youngwood complained to the Rev. William McGuirk that one of the employees was locking the doors when the children were at religious education classes.
She told her pastor, “He’s paranoid.”
The very next day there was a shooter in town — just a block away from the rectory — and the whole area was in lockdown.
The woman who complained backed down when she realized that the church employee had a valid reason to be concerned about the children’s safety.
“Because of the turnpike and I-70 nearby, this is a real drug corridor with lots of problems coming through Youngwood,” Father McGuirk said. “We have to keep our defenses up.”
Security has increased at Holy Cross Church since that incident, and so, too, at countless churches across the country in response to the increased shootings in places where people gather.
St. Bartholomew Church in Crabtree and New Florence United Methodist Church are among the local houses of worship that already have security teams in place. Many more are in the planning stages.
There are numerous trainings available for church communities, including programs though the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and private security and safety training companies for hire. The internet has extensive lists of options with a variety of approaches.
Some teach distracting the shooter, for instance, by throwing hymnals and trying to run away. Others encourage team members to have permits for concealed carry and offer firearms training or additional certification. Some programs don’t promote arming the security team but concede that the Second Amendment gives qualified citizens the right to bear arms.
One company that has firearms training quotes Ephesians 6:11: “Put on the full armor of God so that you will be able to stand against the schemes of the enemy.” That company also offers training in ground fighting and empty hand lethal force techniques.
The security team at Holy Cross Church includes men who have military or law enforcement experience.
Safety measures there started with putting an opaque film over doors so that a person on the outside can’t see in.
The doors are also locked five minutes after Mass begins, and latecomers have to knock for an usher to assess whether or not they will be let in.
“I have sent letters to the whole congregation, told this in announcements and in the bulletin, and if I send invitations to relatives or friends, I let them know that if they come in late and don’t knock, they’re not getting in,” Father McGuirk said.
Doors are locked, too, when children are in classes, and all activities in and around the church are covered by security cameras that are monitored remotely.
Parishioners have been told that in the event of an incident to get the children out and to not comply with the shooter’s orders. According to some training programs, shooters expect compliance and would-be victims can gain time to escape when the shooter loses his power to control.
Mass shootings are often random with the shooter looking for an easy target. The shooter may be angry at someone else and wants to kill somebody just because they are angry, Father McGuirk noted.
“We are being cautious,” he said. “Not overly frightened, but cautious.”
Several members of New Florence United Methodist Church went through ALICE Training Institute three years ago. The acronym stands for the response protocol of alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
“The training basically wants you to work on getting away,” Pastor Sharon Hamley said. “The old way was to duck and cover and pray. What they are saying now is if you can get away, get away. There will be times when you can’t, and then you should thwart the aggressor by barricading doors, or throwing things at them. The last option is using a gun. Then you have someone who is armed and able to take down the assailant do it.”
The 12-member security team at St. Bartholomew Church in Crabtree trained through a FEMA program. They hold monthly practice of active shooter response during an actual weekday Mass. At least two team members — and sometimes three or four — are in church at any given time.
“I don’t ask who is armed,” the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, said. “But they have a right to carry, and we are also trying to identify other people in the congregation who are likely to be carrying. We want to be able to anticipate where they would be. The initial attempt is to not shoot somebody but to stabilize the situation which lowers the amount of violence.”
All the buildings and the entire church campus are covered by security cameras that the pastor and team members can monitor at any time.
It wasn’t always like this. Father Matro remembers another generation when kids would take their guns to high school because they were going hunting after class.
“People were free to carry all the time, and all of a sudden it’s a dangerous society,” he said. “You can’t just take away guns. We have to look at our society, not just how we changed, but at what brought us to this point. We have to identify the factors, why these sort of things are acting out. We’re not just talking about the potential of international terrorists. We’re talking about the threat of domestic incidents.”
The growing vigilance, he added, should be a wakeup call and a call for self-reflection and introspection.
“Sadly, this has become the new normal,” Father Matro said.
