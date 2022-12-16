Pastor Bryan Jarrell experienced a difficult Christmas in 2008 when he was a junior in college and lost his aunt to cancer. She passed away Dec. 1, the day after the birthday of her twins, and the rest of the month, he said, was hard for the whole family.
“My grandmother lost a daughter and my mother lost a sister,” he said. “We didn’t listen to holiday music on the radio, and we didn’t do a lot of baking or family traditions that year.”
Not every holiday is holly and jolly for everyone, he added.
The Sunday service this weekend at his church, Epiphany Anglican Fellowship in Ligonier Township, has been moved to 6 p.m. Sunday for a special Blue Christmas observance of a Christmas Service of Hope and Healing. This is the first time that he’s scheduled this type of service at his church.
The Bible readings and familiar songs that evening will focus on the theme of hope. There will be a homily and a time of prayer relevant for those who are struggling during the holiday season.
“Communion will be available to all baptized Christians and there will be blessings for those who are not baptized,” Jarrell said. “We are going to pray for everyone, for holiday workers, for people who are sick and for people whose families have changed dramatically through death, divorce and other losses. If people want more individual and specific prayers, they will have that option after the service, and also the option to be anointed with oil.”
A 2014 survey by the National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 64% of the respondents with mental health issues found that the holidays made them feel worse.
“There can be grief in the holidays that bring up hard things,” Jarrell said. “This can be a lonely time of year, too. I also hear a lot of people talking about the exhaustion and obligations of the season, and the demands with parties, holidays and work schedules. The fundraising people are really busy this time of year, too. Very few people get a chance to catch their breath.”
Blue Christmas services, also called “The Longest Night” and the “Service of Remembering,” marks the longest night of the year. It’s always scheduled on or near the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Every day thereafter, the light increases, which is symbolic of hope through the darkest times.
The tradition originated in 1990 to minister to people who mourn or who have had other challenges throughout the year. That original reason remains the same, but the term took on a new meaning when Kevin Dunn of Simpsonville, North Carolina, started a movement to highlight and honor the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make to protect people during the festive holidays. Because he knew a police officer who died in the line of duty that year, he also wanted Blue Christmas to honor the memories of other law enforcement officers who also died in the line of duty. He showed his support with blue Christmas lights on his home.
“The way that Americans celebrate Christmas for the most part is sentimental, but the Christian faith is more than sentimental,” Jarrell said. “There is hope. If God came to us as Jesus Christ, the baby in the manger, it means he actually cares about all of us and the recent hardships and grief and that he has done and will do something about it.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the service. Epiphany Anglican Fellowship is located at 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier Township. Info: epiphanyligonier.org or Epiphany Church Ligonier on Facebook, or call 724-259-7055.
