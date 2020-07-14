Latrobe
Latrobe United Methodist Church Ministries has been providing sack lunches every week to children and adults since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Last week, everything was “hot, hot, hot!” including the hot dogs that were served at the bagged lunch ministry on Wednesday at the Latrobe campus (440 Main St., Latrobe) and Thursday at the New Derry campus (5742 State Route 982, New Derry) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be available throughout the summer, and the team distributed nearly 350 lunches from both campuses.
Organizers says its numbers remain steady, but they continue to meet new people as they come for a lunch.
Organizers extend their thanks to those who continue to support this outreach: “Your love, prayers, gifts, cookies, water, chips and encouragement have allowed the love of God to be shown (very visibly) in our community.”
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is offering a free takeout dinner on Thursday, July 16.
The dinner includes a chicken salad on a croissant, potato chips and fruit cocktail.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 100 meals have been served.
Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
