One sympathy card led to the founding of the Caring Christians Ministry at Latrobe Presbyterian Church in April 2008.
It’s an outreach to provide kind words and support, and 14 years later, countless cards have been sent to members of the congregation in recognition of births, baptisms and milestone birthdays and anniversaries, and to show compassion during illnesses, losses and other tough times of life.
“Sending cards for both difficult and good times seemed to be the Lord’s nudging,” said Nancy McKinnon of Unity Township, one of the founders of the ministry.
The outreach is based on Romans 12:15: “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep.”
The idea was conceived after her husband Ed received a sympathy card when his mother passed away. Since he was from Nevada, not many local people were aware of his loss. But a card came from Katherine Allison, who had been very active in the church in her younger years. Because of age and health issues, she didn’t get to church very often anymore.
When the couple went to her viewing when she passed away, they told her son Rob how much that card meant to them. She had sent it even though she didn’t know Ed McKinnon.
The son said she enjoyed sending cards, and that’s about all she could do for the church family in her later years.
The next day, Ed McKinnon asked his wife, “What if there were a ministry at church that did nothing but send cards? It would be a great way for older members to be involved again.”
Nancy McKinnon, a deacon moderator at the time, took the idea to the Board of Deacons. They were not only receptive, but also allocated money for supplies. She put the announcement in the bulletin and monthly newsletter, and prayed that people would respond.
They did.
The ministry was launched two weeks later. The original members included a woman in her 90s, a World War II veteran, a retired New York City police officer, a widow, and the mother of the then pastor.
Four of the original members are still active. In addition to McKinnon, that also includes Kay Herb, Fran Kerr and Billie Stevenson.
Many of the original members were elderly and welcomed the ministry as something that they could do from their homes. Three of them now are 94, 96 and 99. Later members were more of a mixture from the congregation.
Others helped in other ways, too. Some donated money for cards, and an anonymous person stepped up to buy stamps. McKinnon found inexpensive Christian greeting cards online and ordered them in bulk. They all have uplifting messages and Scripture verses.
“Sometimes we have blank cards, too, and they work for the folks who want to write the messages themselves,” she said. “Some people also send cards electronically if the recipients share their emails.”
McKinnon wrote an article about Caring Christians Ministry for Guideposts magazine in 2017. The inspirational publication has national circulation, and the article brought response from several people across the country. Packages and boxes of cards came from California and the Midwest.
“One man in the Poconos wanted to start a Caring Christians Ministry in his church,” McKinnon said. “Another woman in Jessup, Georgia, wanted to start one, too, and we stopped to meet her when we were on our way to Florida. It’s amazing what came from that story in Guideposts, and it was a way to reach out that I never expected.”
The members of the ministry do more than send cards. McKinnon sends them a weekly announcement informing them of the current needs. Everyone is asked to pray for the people who are on the list, and it’s up to the members if they also want to send cards.
“I ask the members to please pray for all of them, and to send cards as the Holy Spirit leads them,” she said.
McKinnon’s weekly communications also keep the members updated about illnesses or other needs that they have previously responded to.
“I wouldn’t want to bombard someone with those cards and then disappear if their plight continues,” she said. “So I want to use common sense about when to send more cards, and I pray about it, asking the Lord to show me what to do.”
McKinnon is retired from the Ligonier Valley School District where she taught German, French, English and journalism.
