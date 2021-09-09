Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV (Channel 4) will debut a primetime special, “Chronicle: Remember 9/11,” starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
“Everyone remembers exactly where they were when they heard the news on 9/11,” WTAE President/General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III said in a news release. “This Chronicle episode will remind every single one of us of the day America came together despite tragedy. The day when ordinary people became heroes to us all.”
“WTAE anchors Mike Clark and Michelle Wright are the perfect hosts for this Chronicle that memorializes the loss of 40 brave souls who sacrificed everything in our nation’s first blow against foreign terrorism on U.S. soil,” WTAE News Director Jim Parsons added. “Mike and Michelle were among the first journalists to arrive on the scene of the crash of United Flight 93 — and they stayed out there for days delivering critical information to viewers here in southwestern Pennsylvania. Now 20 years later, Mike and Michelle draw on their own personal experiences from that day in the telling of the stories of the heroes of Flight 93.”
“Chronicle: Remembering 9/11” will be rebroadcast at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Viewers can also watch an encore presentation on Cozi TV at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
