The city of Latrobe Transfer Station is offering Christmas tree recycling to all city residents free of charge Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the transfer station along Mission Road in Latrobe. Bring your fresh/dead/live Christmas trees to be recycled between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. “The environment thanks you. The landfills thank you.”
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- A new publication for our older readers!
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- IceCats have six players named to the PIHL ALL-Star team
- Area man jailed after crimes spree
- Faulty heating unit causes evacuation of Derry Area middle and high schools
- Looking for a living match
- LTMA appoints new chairman
- Rotary’s backpack program expands as need grows
- Planning commission approves parcel consolidation
- Derry Area fall 61-9 to visiting Burrell
- Derry Area swim/dive teams split meet with Ligonier Valley
- Planning commission OKs proposed animal clinic site plan
Most Popular
Articles
- Ken T. McCracken
- Brian R. Butz Sr.
- Deborah A. Rager
- Ligonier Township sees shakeup after reorganization
- Chamber travel program allows community to journey all over world
- LV graduate debuts designs during New York fashion week
- James Leonard Prohaska Sr.
- Richard L. Razza
- Paul Elmer Berger
- Council recognizes former police chief
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.