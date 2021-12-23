Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees by taking your tree to one of the many drop-off sites throughout Westmoreland County.
Proper disposal of a real tree is beneficial to the environment. In most cases, real trees thrown away with the garbage end up taking up space in a landfill. Landfills are designed as a storage facility for garbage, not a site for decomposition. Therefore, the trees will take many more years to rot then they would in nature, and release methane gas in the process.
Recycling your Christmas tree returns it to nature. The trees will be chipped into mulch and used to beautify community parks, eventually decomposing into valuable humus to nourish and renew the soil.
There is no cost to recycle your Christmas tree. However, two organizations that host tree recycling sites — Boy Scout Troup 239 at Schramm’s Farm & Orchards in Penn Township and Murrysville-Export Rotary — collect donations to fund their own projects.
All locations require that trees are completely bare of all decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Sponsors of this year’s Christmas tree recycling program include Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling, James A. Rutter Company in Murrysville, Penn Township, and the Borough of Youngwood.
“Christmas trees are a great tradition as well as a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. Don’t let their beauty end in a landfill,” said Mike Skapura, executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling. “When the season ends, please take your Christmas tree to any of the Tree-cycling drop-off locations around the County and let your tree’s beauty go full circle by giving it back to the earth.”
Drop-off sites in the local region include:
- Derry Borough garage (beside salt shed), East 1st Ave., Dec. 26-Jan. 31, open drop-off.
- Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982, Dec. 26-Jan. 31, open drop-off.
- Hempfield Township, empty lot across Route 136 from Hempfield Area High School auxiliary parking lot, Dec. 26-Jan. 28, open drop-off.
- Ligonier Country Market field, lower watershed farm, corner of West Main Street and Springer Road (hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association), Dec. 26-Jan. 31, open dawn to dusk.
- Mount Pleasant Borough, municipal compost site, between Kennedy Avenue and North Depot Street, Dec. 30-Jan. 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.
- Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Jan. 2-31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.
