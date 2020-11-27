Christmas traditions from around the world will be showcased on the newest episode of “The Accent On-Air,” which premieres at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 on WTAE-TV (Channel 4).
Slovak, Italian, German and Filipino traditions will be featured on the show.
Also, Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, diocesan administrator, presents his message about the importance of Advent in preparation for Christmas and Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, rector of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, describes his collection of Nativity sets.
The show features a traditional nut roll recipe along with a modern baking hack.
The episode is available online now at theaccentonline.org/2020/11/19/the-accent-on-air-christmas-traditions/.
Also featured in the show:
• Msgr. Kulick explains the tradition of Stedry vecer: Bountiful Night, a traditional Slovak Christmas Eve Dinner and Dancing held yearly in Greensburg;
• Father Anthony W. Ditto, senior priest at Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville, presents his guide for The Feast of the Seven Fishes and the significance of the Italian tradition at Christmastime;
• Donna Misak, director of Faith Formation at St. Margaret Mary Parish, Lower Burrell, shares the history of the feast of St. Nicholas and the Diocese of Greensburg announces its first virtual visit from St. Nicholas, premiering at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 on Facebook;
• Father Ronald Maquiñana, pastor of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning, and St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Yatesboro, describes his favorite Filipino Christmas traditions, many of which have traveled with his across the world to Western Pennsylvania.
The Diocese of Greensburg introduced a new multimedia version of The Catholic Accent newspaper in January of 2019, which included a quarterly television show which airs on WTAE, a quarterly print and digital magazine with clickable video components and enhanced social media presence in addition to the printed newspaper, which is still mailed to more than 40,000 homes in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland Counties eight times each year.
“The Christmas Traditions episode is timely because so many of us are adjusting our plans due to a resurgence of the coronavirus,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer at the Diocese of Greensburg. “Our multimedia platform means we can reach a much wider audience at a time when media consumption is so high. We try to explain the ‘why’ behind so many popular Christmas traditions that are rooted in faith.”
The Diocese of Greensburg announced last week that in addition to hosting in-person Christmas Masses throughout the Diocese and streaming them on the Diocese of Greensburg website and Facebook page, senior leaders have decided to televise Masses from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. A 2 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass and a 10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass will be televised on PCNC, the Pittsburgh Cable News Channel. A noon Christmas Day Mass will air on WPXI-TV (Channel 11).
For nearly nine months, the Diocese of Greensburg has been streaming Masses on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel for those with safety concerns during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In-person Masses resumed in the Diocese of Greensburg in June.
“The Diocese and its parishes have consistently had thousands of faithful viewers attend our Masses in-person and watch our streaming Masses from their computers, tablets and smart televisions for many months now,” said Monsignor Larry Kulick, who is also pastor of St. James Parish, New Alexandria. “In fact, 50 of our 78 parishes now stream Masses, including my own. However, there are still many in our community who cannot access the Internet and still others who have not been connected to the Catholic Church for many years. I hope these televised Masses will provide an opportunity for us to engage individuals and families in celebrating the birth of Jesus with them in their own homes.
“It is important to note, that for the foreseeable future, the dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is still in force. As always, the Diocese will continue to maintain our efforts to prioritize the health and safety of all parishioners.”
The Christmas Traditions episode of “The Accent On-Air:” will be broadcast again at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. It also airs overnight at 3:07 a.m. and 3:37 a.m. on Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
“The Accent On-Air” can be viewed at TheAccentOnline.org.
