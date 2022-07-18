Barb Martin rescued horses and cats her whole life, one way or another. Whether she was a youngster who took care of cats that showed up on the family farm in Salem Township, or in later years when she took in an unwanted horse that might have been facing a terrible fate.
She was so passionate about what she was doing that in 2015 she incorporated her sanctuary as Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center.
The family farm is not only a place for the horses and cats to live out their lives, but it’s also a place for events that raise funds for the nonprofit.
On Saturday, July 23, the center will have its first Christmas In July since the pandemic canceled the popular event for the last two years. The grounds will be decorated for the holiday, Scarecrow Santa will be on hand and there will be a parade of horses and a couple of kitties decked out for Christmas.
The event being held from 6 to 9 p.m. kicks off with a buffet dinner, then a dance at the Covered Bridge Grove, a gathering place that was initially for family socials when it was built 50 years ago. It later hosted dances and other events for the public. The pavilion is near a covered bridge that Martin’s father, Jim Hornock, also built about 50 years ago.
“My dad always traveled around to see different covered bridges and he decided that he was going to have his own,” she said. “The 20-foot long bridge spans an unnamed creek that’s dammed up to create a little pond below.”
Martin grew up on the dairy farm that was owned by her late parents, Jim and Olga Hornock. She and her husband George, who runs the sanctuary with her, bought the farm after her parents retired. Martin is a retired nurse and George, who retired from the restaurant business, prepares the food for the fundraisers.
Martin is glad that they are able to start back with scheduling events. The sanctuary relies on three main fundraisers at the farm—Christmas in July, the Pumpkin Fest in October and Christmas Open House. They’ve also raised money with online auctions and other remote events, through grants and by responses to their newsletters. There were also recent donations from readers responding to an article about the sanctuary in the May issue of Mid-Atlantic Horse Magazine.
The sanctuary has taken in about 35 horses since it started. The first one was Nick, a quarter horse who came from a farm in Fayette County. Martin had seen an ad about him being for sale.
“When we went to see him, we found out a whole lot of things and we ended up saving him,” she said. “It was a situation that we weren’t expecting. Now we have six horses and four ponies and they’re all from bad situations, either abuse or neglect, or they were unwanted. There can be poor estate planning where someone inherits a horse and doesn’t have a place to put it, or an owner died and there’s no one to take care of the horse. Sometimes people just can’t afford to take care of them.”
A rescued horse named Harvey lived to be 44, and Ace is now 38. So many of the equine rescues have needed special food or medication because of their age and health, and many arrive in dire need of dental and farrier services from years of neglect.
There have always been barn cats at the farm, Martin noted, and now the official rescue has 53. Some are strays and feral cats, or owner surrenders. All of them receive veterinarian care, vaccinations and are spayed or neutered. Five or six cats are in their 20s.
For the most part, the cats are not up for adoption.
“I have a lot of feral ones and others have been in the barn so long that I’m not sure they would be content living in a house,” she said.
Martin is grateful for all the volunteers who help at the sanctuary. There are animals to feed, groom and administer medicine when needed, and stalls and litter boxes to clean. The animals also get personal attention and interaction. Volunteers have responded to special needs, too.
Equine massage therapist Missy Kuhn from the Saltsburg area has come to massage Ace, who gets stiff from arthritis. When the Martins had COVID-19 in June, the Merichko family, who have a nearby farm, came to bale their hay and unload it into the barn. Other volunteers shoveled the stalls and made trips to pick up feed and other supplies.
“We couldn’t do any of this without our volunteers,” Martin said. “They and some board members will be helping out at Christmas in July, too.”
The parade will include nine of the horses and ponies whose stories will be told, and there will be a tribute to old Ace, who is not well enough to participate. Two friendly cats in a cage, Scrappy and Joanie, will be pulled on Martin’s decorated red wagon from her childhood.
Entertainment, including Christmas music, will be provided by Music by Rick, and there will be basket raffles and door prizes. Tickets by reservation only are $15. Call 724-668-2029 for information. Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center, located at 149 Hornock Drive, New Alexandria, can be found on Facebook.
