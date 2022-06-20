GREENSBURG – The weather outside is delightful as will be the holiday festivities when Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree, hosts Christmas in July 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in its banquet facilities to benefit Excela Health Hospice.
Tickets, priced at $75, include a glass of house sangria and appetizer station before patrons enjoy an Italian buffet including antipasti bar. Homemade cookies round out the menu. Guests also may remember the evening by posing for their holiday snapshot at the photo booth.
Raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing are also part of the fundraising activities.
Excela Health Hospice provides meaningful, end-of-life care and support to patients and families faced with a terminal illness. Staff and volunteers help to relieve many of the physical, emotional and spiritual burdens associated with terminal illness. Excela Health Hospice provides families with 13 months of bereavement care after the loss.
For tickets, contact Excela Health Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., 724-689-1800. Make checks payable to Excela Health Hospice. Reservation deadline July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.