The two free exhibits at historic Hanna’s Town, executive director Lisa Hays said, were Westmoreland County Historical Society’s gifts to the community.
“They are feel-good exhibits,” she said. “One is a self-guided walking tour on the grounds, and the other is of things that we can look back at fondly.”
The marked trail around the restored village highlights Christmas traditions of the 18th and 19th centuries and is open any time during daylight hours.
But the inside exhibit was cut short by Gov. Tom Wolf’s imposed temporary shutdown of many businesses and places. While the gift shop at the historic site in Hempfield Township remains open, the museum comes under the designated closings.
For that reason, the society extended the exhibit through at least Jan. 16 and possibly a week longer so that people can visit after the closings are tentatively lifted on Jan. 4.
Not to worry, though. The indoor exhibit can be seen now on a video created and edited by educational coordinator Pam Curtin and narrated by society members Joan DeRose, who is the gift shop coordinator, and her husband Lou of Greensburg. It can be found on YouTube under its exhibit title, “Christmas Memories: 1930-1959/Exhibit by the Westmoreland Historical Society.”
The nine-minute video takes a tour around the decorated room and covers everything from cooking and kitchen traditions, decorations, toys, cards and trains. The items have been loaned by society members who answered DeRose’s call for contributions long before they knew that the exhibit would be closed over Christmas.
“We had fun digging around for things and we had fun putting it together,” she said. “Lisa and one of our members, Kimberly Bringe, decorated the tree, and Martin Keck and Bruce Shirey also helped to put it together.”
The one-room exhibit showcases Christmas decorations and traditions that many members and visitors remember from their childhoods, even though they might not have been born in those decades. After all, grandma often had things that dated back from many years ago.
“The Christmas traditions we know today began in those decades,” DeRose said. “Memories of Christmases past mingle with our preparation for each new Christmas season.”
An old 1930s gas stove is the focal point of the kitchen scene.
“Annie Welty bought it at a second hand store and was trying to sell it but nobody bought it,” DeRose said. “I asked her if we could have it for the exhibit, and she said we could if we could come out and get it. It’s very heavy to move.”
The stove has props of pumpkin pie, muffins and other goodies. Several visitors said that they remembered their grandmothers canning tomatoes and fruit on those stoves in the basement. The kitchen display also includes vintage pots and pans, bowls and dishes, a cookie jar and a collection of cookie cutters.
Little girls in past decades were delighted to have their own kitchens, too, like the toy appliances, pots and pans and a doll wearing an apron that are in the show.
There are miscellaneous toys, games, storybooks, metal doll houses, cars and trucks, Lincoln Logs, plastic bricks and View-Masters displayed in cases and on shelves.
DeRose owns many of the vintage dolls and paper dolls on display. The latter were popular during the Depression when families couldn’t afford to buy real dolls. Look for Raggedy Ann who debuted in 1915, Disney character dolls that started hitting the shelves when Disney movies were released, a bridal doll, and grownup dolls in careers, for instance, sitting at a desk as a secretary.
The tree is decorated with vintage ornaments and bubble lights, and the hearth is trimmed with stockings hung from the mantle. A glass case holds a collection of Santa Claus figures, and another area has a collection of paper items.
“I was just pleased to be able to loan things from my late mother’s large collection of vintage papers,” said Bringe, who lives in Greensburg. “She was particularly fond of West German pressed paper bowls, folding fans with advertising from the 50s and Beistle die-cut decorations.”
And what’s Christmas without a model train?
“That was the ultimate Christmas toy,” Lou DeRose said. “Production was slow during World War II, but post-war, the trains came out with smoke, whistles and bells. At one time, there were more trains running in rec rooms than there were on actual railroads.”
The exhibit features a train layout with villages and moving trains, and a much larger stationery train on display.
“We’re hoping that the exhibit will elicit a lot of memories,” Hays said.
DeRose noted that many Christmases were celebrated in times of joy and hardship.
“May you find joy and peace reflected on Christmas memories, and appreciate the present,” she says at the end of the narrated video.
Check the historical society’s website for news of indoor exhibit opening again to the public, and for the hours of operation when it does open. The outdoor trail can be seen any time. The signs highlight early traditions about decorations, Christmas trees and characterizations of the figure who became Santa Claus.
