Edward M. Kobel did not know that his biological father was Edward DeBartolo Sr., the former owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Francisco 49ers sports teams.
What he did know when he was growing up was that his mother had a difficult time raising him as a single mom.
Kobel did everything he could to support her when he was growing up in a blue collar Pittsburgh neighborhood. He delivered newspapers, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Because he could speak some German, he was offered a position in the counter-intelligence division.
He knew some of the language because his mother was the daughter of German and Swiss immigrants who raised their large family on a tenant farm in rural western Pennsylvania.
When he was in counter-intelligence training with the Army, a stranger shared the Gospel message with him and asked him if wanted to pray to accept Christ. Kobel said no, but he asked for prayers that he could get through the very intense training. After graduation, he spent time during the Cold War pretending to be a student traveling through Eastern Europe.
He called it a “very cool job.”
Fast forward decades later and Kobel, who back then was not interested in Christianity, is a sought after speaker not just for his business savvy, but also for his testimony of faith.
Next week on April 14 and 15, he will be the featured speaker at the Thursday Dinner and 48th Good Friday Family Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the Christian Businessmen’s Connection (CBMC) in cooperation with the Greensburg Kiwanis. Both will be held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
“We hold these events to share the Gospel in a creative way to bless the community,” said Mike Arnold of Wexford, the Pittsburgh area director of CBMC. “It’s a place where people can gather at a neutral site to celebrate Good Friday together. We have had a number of high level speakers in past years, including Oliver North and (Football Hall of Famer) Tony Dungy.”
This is the first time that the family-oriented events have been scheduled since the pandemic. Previously held in Greensburg, the last one drew more than 700 guests.
“Ed’s story is amazing,” Arnold said about the guest speaker. “He’s a Pittsburgh guy, Penn Hills Class of 1975, coming from a challenging background. He has a very neat story to tell about reuniting with his family and his spiritual journey in the midst of all that. He lives in Florida now and he’s very excited to reconnect with some of his classmates and to share his story in his hometown.”
Kobel got into real estate after being honorably discharged from the Army, and stuck with it through difficult economic times. Along the way, he discovered that he had a half brother, Edward (Eddie) DeBartolo Jr., when he explored an opportunity to invest in a company that provided technology to the NFL.
The half-brothers created a partnership, and Kobel is now president and COO of DeBartolo Development, LLC, a nationwide real estate development company.
Along the way, he also found his Christian faith, which will be part of his testimony at the CBMC events.
“It’s a fantastic story,” Arnold said.
Tickets are $28 for the Thursday, April 14, dinner that begins at 7 p.m. The Good Friday Family Prayer Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. Tickets are $16 per person. For information, contact Boice Bailey at 724-689-3305 or buy tickets online at pit.cbmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.