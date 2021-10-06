On the Feast of St. Francis Monday, Oct. 4, Christ the Divine Teacher (CDT) School in Latrobe held an outdoor prayer service in honor of longtime volunteer Bennett Francis Baldonieri on his 98th birthday.
Born in Latrobe in 1923, Baldonieri has strong ties to Holy Family Church and Holy Family School, the current Christ the Divine Teacher School.
His father, Alfonso, was born in Italy and came to America in 1902, working in the Brenizer Coal Mine until the late 1940s. He then became the janitor at Holy Family Church and Holy Family School until the early 1960s.
During those years, Baldonieri and his four sons — Ken, Ron, Jim and Dave — helped Alfonso when he needed extra help with snow shoveling, bell ringing at the church and evening janitorial duties at the school. Baldonieri was one of the original participants in the weekly adoration at the church and chapel, faithfully maintaining the 6 p.m. Friday slot for more than 10 years. Most recently, he has been the official grass-cutter at CDT for more than 10 years.
Third-grade students, along with middle school instrumentalists, led Monday’s prayer service, and all students recognized his years of service with homemade birthday cards. During the ceremony, the school dedicated a sundial in Baldonieri’s honor.
“Clocks must be wound, but the sun forever rises, it endures, can be counted upon, much as you have been for so very long,” CDT Head of School J. Kevin Frye said.
