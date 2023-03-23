Did you hear about the small town, population 350, that had an economic boost from tourism when they inherited a giant ball of sisal twine from one of its residents? That was Darwin, Minnesota, where the late Francis A. Johnson spent four hours a day, beginning in 1950, wrapping the twine until it was 12 feet wide and weighed 17,400 pounds.
How about the man who was hit by lightning and never felt cold again? That was Harold Deal who was struck down in his driveway in 1969.
Or did you hear about the writer who was so intrigued by an article about Elvis Presley’s chef and a photo of The King holding dripping greasy pork chops that he wondered, “What would happen if someone spent a week eating like Elvis?” So he did, and he gained 20 pounds.
That was Chris Rodell of Youngstown, who on Saturday will be telling stories about the ball of twine, the man who was struck by lightning, the Elvis cuisine and a lot more exciting, interesting, rewarding and sometimes weird assignments in his career as a writer. He will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Ligonier Valley Library. The event is free and open to the public.
Rodell, 60, also will be sharing stories about six of his 10 books (he doesn’t like four of them anymore) plus his years of writing for Sports Illustrated, Maxim, People magazine and the 1,000 stories that he sold to the National Enquirer that were the most weird stories of all.
“They were so whacky but so much fun,” he said. “Like the time I was lying on a bed of nails.”
Or the time he was so inspired by a story about a mother being handcuffed to her errant daughter that he and his future wife Valerie were handcuffed together for 18 hours. They did it just to see what it was like, and so he could write about it.
“We drove each other nuts,” he said.
Rodell, originally from suburban Pittsburgh, came to the area in 1962 when he was assigned to the Latrobe bureau office of the Tribune-Review. When he turned to full-time freelancing, he opened an office in The Pond in Latrobe, then in 2015 moved upstairs at the Tin Lizzy in Youngstown.
He stopped writing for the National Enquirer when fatherhood and family life took precedence. One daughter is now a junior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School and the other is graduating from St. Vincent College.
“I was flying all over the country,” he said about the last-minute assignments. “They’d call and say that I had an hour and half to catch a flight somewhere.”
He didn’t want to do that anymore.
Rodell considers himself lucky to have lived the past 30 years in a town that counts Fred Rogers and Arnold Palmer as native sons.
“I got to write books about them, and being immersed in those characters for years made me a better person,” he said. “I was immersed in the lives of those two monumental gentlemen, and it changes everyone in town and makes them a better person by their examples.”
One book is “Arnold Palmer: Homespun Stories of the King,” a compilation of talking to Palmer, going through stacks of clippings about him and interviewing townsfolk who knew him.
Then he wrote “Growing Up in the Real Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Life Lessons From the Heart of Latrobe, PA.” In it, Rodell writes about how growing up in Latrobe influenced Rogers, and how Rogers influenced early education and the world of television programming for children.
Rodell filled “Undaunted Optimist” with essays on life, laughter and cheerful perseverance, which reflect his own perspective of life.
“It’s one thing to persevere but to cheerfully persevere is the best of humanity, and I would be happy to wear that title,” he said. “I believe in what I’m doing, people in Westmoreland County treat me well and a lot of people like my books, which really makes me happy.”
His most popular book, “Use All the Crayons: The Colorful Guide to Simple Human Happiness,” expounds on that philosophy, too. It has 500 tips and anecdotes of simple ideas for living a more colorful life. Things like impressing a child by pretending that a phone call is from the president of the United States asking for advice. Or playing an empty cardboard roll from toilet paper like a trumpet.
Rodell’s first novel was the humorous “The Last Baby Boomer: The Story of the Ultimate Ghoul Pool.” It takes place in 2076 when 111-year-old Martin McCrae, the sole surviving baby boomer, is on his deathbed and contestants pay to stand in line to spend 15 minutes with him. Whoever is present when he dies will win $1 million.
His latest novel is “Evan & Elle in Heaven and Hell: A Long Distance Social Media Afterlife Love Story.” It’s a humorous approach to the quirks, dreams and failures of people, both famous and ordinary, who are no longer on earth. And there’s that romance angle when Elle in heaven wants to spring Evan from hell.
“When I talk to kids, I ask ‘Who here wants to be a writer? And who wants to be rich?’” he said. “Then I tell them I am the richest man in town because of the great stories that I tell, and the most interesting stories, and that I wouldn’t trade my position for anybody’s. Being a writer hasn’t rewarded me financially by any means, but the life I’ve had and the people I’ve met have enriched me in ways that no bank could ever count. And I don’t mean this just for a writer. I mean anybody in any field. If you feel that way, that’s a good way to go through life.”
That’s something that he conveys to his students at Point Park University in Pittsburgh where he teaches creative nonfiction. His cheerful perseverance has also helped him to stay optimistic since his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
The best life, he said, is about using all the colors of the crayons in the box, and following the hometown down-to-earth examples of Arnie Palmer, and the feel-good inspiration of Fred Rogers. It’s about staying optimistic.
“It defies explanation, but if you cherish every moment, life somehow finds a way to give you more moments to cherish,” Rodell said.
