Chris Rodell

CHRIS RODELL

Did you hear about the small town, population 350, that had an economic boost from tourism when they inherited a giant ball of sisal twine from one of its residents? That was Darwin, Minnesota, where the late Francis A. Johnson spent four hours a day, beginning in 1950, wrapping the twine until it was 12 feet wide and weighed 17,400 pounds.

How about the man who was hit by lightning and never felt cold again? That was Harold Deal who was struck down in his driveway in 1969.

