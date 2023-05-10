Chris Rodell will give a talk at a Ligonier Valley Writers program on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe. “Ten Years, Six Books” is about his career as a book author. The talk is free and open to the public.

The International Business Times calls Chris “the writer with the heart of a pound puppy and the brain of a free-range chicken.”

