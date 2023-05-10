Chris Rodell will give a talk at a Ligonier Valley Writers program on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe. “Ten Years, Six Books” is about his career as a book author. The talk is free and open to the public.
The International Business Times calls Chris “the writer with the heart of a pound puppy and the brain of a free-range chicken.”
He is the Latrobe-based author of six books, including ones on his screwball friendship with Arnold Palmer, the defiant kindness of Fred Rogers and how colorful living can brighten the whole world. His uproarious, true and inspiring stories of everyday humans being human every day will energize any audience.
Chris’ Colorful Living Tip No. 991: Open an art gallery with nothing on the walls. Then invite people to enter and be greeted by 40 guys who say nothing but “Hi! I’m Art!”
Chris is among the world’s most widely read freelance writers and the only one who’s had articles published on the same day in Playboy, Cooking Light, Esquire, Golf, Sports Illustrated, National Enquirer and the South China Morning Post, a combined readership in excess of 97 million people. In his career Chris has wrestled alligators, raced Ferraris, gone skydiving, lain on beds of nails, and gained 20 pounds in one week on the Elvis diet.
Adams Memorial Library is at 1112 Ligonier St. in downtown Latrobe. There’s a metered parking lot behind the building.
The workshop is free to all. Members of the public are welcome. To register, email jgallagher@LHTOT.com by Monday, May 15, with your number of attendees.
Ligonier Valley Writers serves writers and readers throughout western Pennsylvania.
