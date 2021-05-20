The Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service was canceled last year due to the pandemic but will return June 27.
The service is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
“The plan is to expand the service to honor the veterans and to honor those who have helped us through this trying year,” said Dawna Bates, service coordinator.
A community choir will also take part in the annual service. Participation is open to the public. Practices will be at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., beginning at 6:30 p.m. May 26. Additional practice will take place June 2, 9, 16 and 23. Attendance at all practices is not necessary. Bates invites the community to join in this service to “honor and heal together as a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.