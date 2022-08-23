Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman will be stepping down from the city police force following an “upcoming extended leave of absence” prior to his retirement. His last day at the police station will be Aug. 31.
Speaking Monday during a Latrobe City Council agenda preparation meeting, the veteran law enforcement officer expressed “both sadness and joy” in announcing his retirement after 29-plus years of service.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunities that I’ve enjoyed spending nearly three decades as a police officer, a detective, and finally, a chief of police,” Sleasman said as he read a statement to city council members. “I truly appreciate the support I’ve received from past and present mayors and city council. It truly makes my job a lot easier when you work with a body of government who understands that the most important part of all of our jobs is the safety and well-being of every resident and visitor to this wonderful city.”
Sleasman in October 2018 was promoted from detective to chief of police. He succeeded James Bumar, who retired Aug. 31, 2018.
“I sincerely appreciate the confidence and cooperation that I’ve received from council while serving as your chief,” Sleasman said. “But it is time for me to move on and see what life holds for me after this. I’m both excited and nervous for this next chapter of my life. I do plan on traveling and spending a lot more time with my family.”
Sleasman said being a police officer over the years has meant missed birthdays, holidays and other family get-togethers.
“I plan on never missing another one,” he said. “I hope I’ve lived up to all of your expectations as chief of police, along with the residents of Latrobe. I cannot express the gratitude I have for the city for allowing me the opportunity to serve this great community.
“Other than a few documents that need submitted to the pension plan administrator, my last day here will be Aug. 31. Thank you all and may God bless you.”
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels thanked Sleasman for his tireless contributions to the police force, noting city officials always “had confidence” in the departing chief’s ability to lead the department.
“Thank you to you and your department for all that you do,” Bartels said.
Councilman James Kelley said he greatly appreciated Sleasman’s communication with city council.
“We were always aware of what was going on, what was happening and what was needed,” Kelley said. “All I can say is God bless you.”
Councilwoman Bridget DiVittis called the outgoing chief “a standup gentleman,” noting he was always “supportive” of city council’s efforts.
“In the short time I’ve been here, you’ve explained everything very well and helped me understand things and communicated well,” said Councilwoman Ann Amatucci. “I feel like you’ve done so much good for the city.”
Sleasman noted he would not have been so successful without the department’s “remarkable staff.”
“We have some of the finest police officers that I’ve ever come across,” Sleasman said. “Also, the administrative staff downstairs, (Community Service Officer) Beth (Straka), they all do a phenomenal job.”
Latrobe Police Sgt Robert Derk will be officer-in-charge starting Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.
“I have complete faith in him and he’ll do a phenomenal job for you,” Sleasman said.
Council is expected to field applications for a new police chief in the coming months.
Additionally, Sleasman again reminded residents that the first day of instruction at Latrobe Elementary School is Aug. 29.
“Once again, the times have changed on Ligonier Street, Cedar Street and Lincoln Avenue,” Sleasman said. “The school zone hours will be 8-9 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. We will be aggressively patrolling during those times for school zone violations.”
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in council chambers.
