Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman retiring

Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman on Monday reads a statement announcing his upcoming retirement from the city’s police force.

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH BELL

Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman will be stepping down from the city police force following an “upcoming extended leave of absence” prior to his retirement. His last day at the police station will be Aug. 31.

Speaking Monday during a Latrobe City Council agenda preparation meeting, the veteran law enforcement officer expressed “both sadness and joy” in announcing his retirement after 29-plus years of service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.