Gene Salvio of Greensburg didn’t put up outdoor Christmas lights for the last few years. There was just too much going on in the family with his wife Stacey dealing with some medical issues and their son Nico needing a heart transplant.
The boy, now 11, received a donor heart at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Oct. 4 and has returned several times for follow up testing.
“Dad, do you think you’ll put up lights this year?” he asked a few weeks ago when he was getting ready to leave the hospital.
He didn’t pay much attention to the men who showed up in the driveway around the same time they came home. Once inside, he had no idea that they were stringing lights on and around his house.
“Nico was so thrilled when we took him outside and he saw the lights on,” Salvio said. “He was amazed and overwhelmed. He loves Christmas lights.”
The house was decorated thanks to the local Chick-Fil-A restaurants.
“The corporate theme for Christmas this year is ‘Spark Hope and Light the Way,’” said Lisa Bringe of Hempfield, marketing director at the Greengate restaurant owned and operated by Lorie Bender-Untch. “The Pittsburgh marketing staff decided to help local families find hope for the Christmas season by decorating their homes with lights. Knowing what Nico and his family were going through, we thought it would be great to spark hope for his family this year.”
Chad Amond, president and CEO of Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, was the project recipient for the Chick-Fil-A restaurants at Eastgate Shopping Center and Westmoreland Mall.
“He does a lot for the community and when I found out what his family was going through with his health, it made sense to me to do this,” said Todd Murgi, who owns both restaurants.
Amond has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a rare neurological syndrome that affects the ability to communicate.
“I felt that they were a great family to select for this recognition and to show them that the community loves them and supports them,” Murgi said.
Joslynn Tatterson is the area marketing director for the 11 Chick-fil-A restaurants in Greater Pittsburgh. Team members selected a broad spectrum of families and individuals to be recipients of the program.
“We wanted to bring a little hope and some light to their lives during the holiday season,” she said.
There were families with children in the hospital, or they were dealing with serious illnesses. Another recipient was a single mom, while another family had just purchased their first home.
“A store in the North Fayette area has a customer in her mid-80s who used to dine there four times a week when the dining rooms were open,” Tatterson said. “She lives in a senior apartment complex, and when the team brought that story to me, we decided to light up the entire complex. In one light up, kids set up a hot chocolate stand for the neighbors, played Christmas carols and wore Santa hats.”
Chick-Fil-A stores are decorated for the holidays by Pittsburgh Socialights, which donated their labor to light up the selected houses.
Bringe is friends with Nico’s aunt, Chrissy Salvio, and Bringe’s husband Kevin is principal of Hutchinson Elementary School in the Greensburg Salem School District, where Nico is a student. The Bringes went to the Salvio’s house when Nico first came out to see the lights and took gift baskets for the family.
“Everything was a surprise for Nico,” she said.
Amond grew up in Derry Township and now lives in Unity Township with his wife Amy and their children. Katelyn, Alex and Abby are students in the Greater Latrobe School District, and Madelyn graduated from the high school.
Murgi, a longtime friend, invited Amond and his wife to the restaurant to tell them what the company planned for them.
“This is a good community. Westmoreland County is the best, and Todd is a very good person,” Amond said. “I want to thank him on behalf of myself, my wife and our family.”
The lights will remain on both houses for a week after Christmas, but the impact of the acts of kindness will go on.
“If we can spark hope for one person,” Bringe said, “maybe somebody can spark hope for someone else.”
