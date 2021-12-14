Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew will host the sixth in a series of virtual town-hall meetings at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
This week’s meeting will focus on the expense side of the annual county budget.
Register for the Zoom meeting online at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1P-6fgU-S_uS8hBwFxt3YQ or visit Chew’s “Chew 4 You” Facebook page.
