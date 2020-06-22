State police at Indiana report Edward James Barnosky Jr., 27, of Cherry Tree was arrested Wednesday, June 17 in Burrell Township on charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.
Barnosky was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on the charges and was ordered held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond awaiting a July 1 preliminary hearing.
According to police, troopers spotted Barnosky walking in the area of Strangford and Penn roads in Burrell Township around 2:02 p.m. Wednesday. Police had been searching for Barnosky since a felony warrant had been issued for his arrest on June 11.
After troopers ordered him to surrender, Barnosky allegedly dropped his belongings and began to flee on foot before police apprehended him.
During a search following the arrest, troopers found Barnosky in possession of a small, clear plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine. Troopers also learned that Barnosky had allegedly dyed his hair red since the fellony arrest warrant had been issued.
