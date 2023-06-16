Al Ludwig Memorial Fund recently sponsored Chasing Trout — Fly Fishing Camp for the young anglers of the area. The two-day event was a big success. Registration filled up with 20 participants ages 9-16.

Day one took place at Mill Creek Memorial Park, near the fishing platform dedicated to Al Ludwig in 2021. Ligonier native and retired Colorado fly fishing guide for 22 years Rich Evans along with retired Ligonier Valley School District art teacher and avid fly fisherman Ken Vallino presented an introductory seminar on fly casting techniques and gave a fly tying demonstration. Evans also spoke about entomology and fly selection.

