Al Ludwig Memorial Fund recently sponsored Chasing Trout — Fly Fishing Camp for the young anglers of the area. The two-day event was a big success. Registration filled up with 20 participants ages 9-16.
Day one took place at Mill Creek Memorial Park, near the fishing platform dedicated to Al Ludwig in 2021. Ligonier native and retired Colorado fly fishing guide for 22 years Rich Evans along with retired Ligonier Valley School District art teacher and avid fly fisherman Ken Vallino presented an introductory seminar on fly casting techniques and gave a fly tying demonstration. Evans also spoke about entomology and fly selection.
Day two took place at a private pond in Stahlstown. Evans’ team of professional guides, including Marty Graham, Bruce Nuss, Ken Vallino, Tom Brown, Shane Herrholtz, Mike Allen and Sarah Rowe, were on hand to teach and assist the kids in reeling in and netting some big trout.
Lunch was provided by Sheetz and each child was gifted a tackle box with four flies sponsored by Ligonier Outfitters. Fat Daddy’s gifted a free kids meal to all participants and several anonymous donors provided fly fishing gear that was raffled off at the conclusion of the event.
Sage Storm, of Stahlstown, reeled in a few big ones. He hooked one and offered a kid who was standing next to him, who hadn’t caught any yet, “Hey, do you want to reel this one in?” Storm made that kid’s day.
Ben Pajak, of Greensburg, reeled in the first trout of the day, estimated to be about 12 lbs.
After high-fiving Evans, Pajak said, “I’m smiling from ear to ear.” At the conclusion, when thanking the team and shaking hands, Pajak said, “Thank you, this has been the greatest day ever!”
