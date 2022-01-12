Dozens of residents from the Charter Oak neighborhood — and more specifically McClellan Drive — showed up to speak out against a proposed group home at a public hearing before the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday.
The board is considering a request from Community Options Inc., which purchased the home at 3143 McClellan Drive, for a special exception to operate the group home for two disabled individuals, although just one will be moving in initially.
According to board solicitor David DeRose, the request for the special exception is what the board is considering, not a variance or a zoning change. He wanted to make sure there wasn’t any confusion on that fact prior to the hearing starting.
“This is already a use that’s been contemplated within the ordinance,” said DeRose.
He added that what the board can do and not do is determined within the zoning ordinance. The board is also bound by state and federal law with regards to Fair Housing in the matter.
In the township zoning ordinance, a group home of up to six residents plus staff is permitted as long as it isn’t within 500 feet of another group home, which this is not.
Community Options Inc. originally brought the application before the board for a hearing in November, but the hearing had to be postponed due to the fact that the large number of residents who showed up to testify could not safely be accommodated in the township’s small meeting room.
The hearing was then moved to an alternate location in December, but had to be canceled because of a COVID issue. Finally, the board was able to make arrangements to hold the meeting in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium on Tuesday.
Stephen Hall, the organization’s executive director for the Westmoreland region, represented the company at the hearing, which ended up lasting over five hours.
Hall explained that Community Options offers residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The home, Hall said, would be the residence for “Josh,” who was in attendance at the meeting. Hall said Josh is 27 years old, is high functioning and high mobility, and has a job at Buffalo Wild Wings in Greensburg.
“I’d be very appreciative of all the things you are doing for me tonight,” Josh said when addressing the board.
Some residents took issue with Hall bringing Josh to the meeting, saying it was in poor taste.
Renee Wilson, who didn’t give her address but said she lived on McClellan Drive for 33 years, said Hall shouldn’t have brought him to the hearing.
“I think it was wrong of you to bring Josh here,” she said, adding that he was asked specifically not to bring him.
Hall responded, “I wanted everyone to see who would be moving into their neighborhood.”
“I think it took a lot of courage for Josh to come here tonight,” said Hall, referring to the many nasty things on social media that have been written about him and the home.
Hall, who has lived in the Latrobe area for 11 years himself, said Josh and the other individual who was supposed to live there were looking forward to living in Charter Oak, because they both have families who live nearby. The other individual passed away, so now Josh will reside in the home on his own until another individual is placed with him.
All residents, Hall said, have a member of staff there with them 24/7 to see specifically to their needs, along with other caregivers who will visit the home from time to time to see to the residents’ needs.
The staff coming and going is something many of the neighbors who testified said would be “disruptive” to the neighborhood.
Felicia King, a neighbor who lives next door to the proposed group home, said she knows firsthand about the array of people who come in and out of group homes as she has spent the last 30 years serving and advocating for the disabled and years working in similar group homes. That is one of her main concerns, not who would be living there, she said.
Some other concerns raised included concern over changes made to the house that would make it seem more commercial than residential, concern that this would open the door for other businesses to move into the neighborhood, safety concerns for residents and staff as the house is located at one of the highest points in Unity Township and inclement weather in the winter months will make it difficult for first responders and staff to get to the house when needed.
Matt Sweeney, who has lived in the neighborhood for 19 years, called into question whether this particular home is suitable as a group home.
“It will happen. We will have inclement weather. The roads will be tough to get up there,” said Sweeney.
Another neighbor said other safety issues include ongoing lack of water or flooding from maintenance issues with the water tower up in Charter Oak, falling trees, downed power lines, and even wildlife in the neighborhood.
Other residents, like Frank Paul and Ryan Cribbs, said their concerns aren’t from having a group home in the neighborhood, but because of their impressions of Community Options.
They mentioned multiple police calls to another Community Options home located on Primrose Drive in the township, an incident in Allegheny County where a Community Options employee is accused of shooting a fellow employee outside of a group home there, class-action lawsuits by employees and intimidation tactics by the organization.
“We have no problem with people with disabilities living in our neighborhood,” said Cribbs. “Our problem is with Community Options.”
Jennifer Smith, who moved into Charter Oak in 2002, said she was in complete agreement with all who spoke at the hearing.
“How would you feel if this home was going in next to you?”
At the end of the lengthy meeting, board members ultimately decided that they would consider all the testimony and vote on the application at a future board meeting. According to DeRose, the board has 45 days from the hearing date to act on the application.
