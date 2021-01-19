Charges filed against a Unity Township man accused of choking a woman during an alleged June 30 altercation at a home on Bethel Church Road were withdrawn Jan. 4, according to court documents.
Aaron Michael Klingensmith, 37, was arrested by state police on the same day as the alleged incident and charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was held in Westmoreland County Prison following his June 30 preliminary arraignment until posting $25,000 bond on July 8, according to court records.
The district attorney’s office withdrew the charges Jan. 4 ahead of a scheduled preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady, online court dockets show.
