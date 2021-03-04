Latrobe police have continued to file new charges against a now-suspended Latrobe mental health therapist already awaiting trial on accusations he raped, sexually assaulted and solicited nude photographs from former clients.
Following preliminary hearings on Feb. 4, Gregory Patrich Miscik, 59, of Latrobe was ordered to stand trial in four cases filed against him last year. He was charged with 24 criminal offenses in those four cases, including multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, corruption of minors and child pornography.
Eight former clients testified against Miscik at the preliminary hearings for those cases. Since those hearings, police have filed two new cases against him.
Latrobe police last month charged Miscik with aggravated indecent assault, promoting prostitution of a minor and two counts of indecent assault after a woman who testified against Miscik at a preliminary hearing told police following the hearing of additional allegations.
On Monday, Latrobe police filed an additional charge of harassment against Miscik in connection with allegations from another former client, the ninth in total to accuse Miscik of improprieties.
According to court documents filed Monday, the woman told Latrobe police she had therapy sessions with Miscik that “made her feel uncomfortable.”
The woman told Latrobe police Officer Michelle Preston that she began therapy sessions with Miscik in October 2017 at the recommendation of her parents and, beginning with their second session “it got weird.”
She said Miscik “talked about very sexual stuff,” and asked to see photographs of her on social media, allegedly rubbing the woman’s leg as she showed him photos of herself wearing a bikini, according to court documents. During a fourth therapy session, Miscik allegedly showed the woman pornographic websites on his computer and asked “if she liked any of the categories” on the sites. Later that night, he allegedly text messaged her “asking if she masturbated,” according to court documents. The woman discontinued therapy sessions with Miscik after that, according to the affidavit.
In court documents for the charges filed in February, Preston wrote that one of the women who testified against Miscik at a preliminary hearing told her “how nervous, scared and stressed she was having to see Miscik for the first time since he raped her almost 10 years ago.”
The woman, who testified at the hearing that Miscik “forcefully raped her when she was 19,” told Preston she didn’t testify during the hearing about other incidents involving Miscik that allegedly occurred when she was between the ages of 16 and 18, according to the affidavit.
Miscik allegedly asked the victim if she needed money and, according to court documents, on four different occasions when she told him she needed money, Miscik invited her to his apartment on Cherry Street in Latrobe.
When she arrived, according to court documents, “Miscik would instruct her to remove her clothing and he would rub his hands,” on her body while masturbating. On two occasions, Miscik attempted to engage in other sex acts, according to the affidavit. He gave the girl money during these visits to his apartment and when she sent him nude photographs of herself via cellphone while she was a minor, according to the affidavit.
Miscik has denied all allegations in the cases filed against him and pleaded not guilty to all charges during his preliminary hearings.
