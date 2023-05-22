Criminal charges have been filed in connection to last week’s New Florence hit-and-run crash that killed 61-year-old Barry Lynn Cassidy of 14th Street.
According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg, 52-year-old Melissa A. Anderson of Armagh on Monday, May 15, was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger north on 13th Street near its intersection with Vine Street.
Cassidy was walking down the east shoulder of 13th Street, and Anderson failed to maintain her lane position and struck the pedestrian in the vicinity of 215 13th St., New Florence, at 9:18 p.m. Anderson then fled the scene of the crash.
Steven A. Whiteman, a deputy coroner, investigated the incident and pronounced Cassidy dead at the scene at 10:46 p.m., according to information provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
According to PSP Greensburg, there were two passengers in the vehicle: 24-year-old Realynne Mack of Johnstown, and 30-year-old Earl N. Rager III of New Florence. The passengers have not been charged in this incident.
Anderson was arraigned last week by Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak. She faces a first-degree felony charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI; second-degree felony charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, and DUI — controlled substance; a third-degree felony charge of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, and summary charges of careless driving and careless driving — serious bodily injury.
According to online court records, Anderson was denied bail as “no combination or conditions would prevent the defendant from being a danger to the community.”
Anderson is currently confined to Westmoreland County Prison as she awaits a preliminary hearing 10:45 a.m. May 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
