Charges against a Ligonier man have been withdrawn after the victim and witness failed to show up for the accused man’s preliminary hearing.
Austin Kimmick was facing a felony firearm possession charge along with multiple assault and terroristic threat charges after the June 15 incident at a Unity Township home.
The victim had called 911 and told the operator Kimmick threatened her with a knife and at one point grabbed a gun he was looking for.
When troopers from the Greensburg Pennsylvania State Police barracks arrived at the home, Kimmick was gone.
Troopers never recovered the alleged firearm nor did they ever see Kimmick with one. Allowing the charges to go forward hinged on the testimony of the victim and another witness, the victim’s brother, at Monday’s preliminary hearing.
Troopers attempted to reach both parties by phone and left the Latrobe magistrate’s office at least twice to try and locate either person but were unsuccessful.
Kimmick has been held in Westmoreland County Prison since his arrest June 19 after being unable to post bond. With the charges now withdrawn, Kimmick will be released from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.