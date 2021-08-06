Charges against a Unity Township man who was arrested in June following an accused assault of a woman in Latrobe have been dropped, according to court records.
Latrobe police had charged Aaron M. Klingensmith, 38, with multiple offenses, including burglary, harassment, simple assault and strangulation, after he was accused of breaking into a home on Wagner Street on June 27 and assaulting a woman inside.
According to court documents, all complaints were withdrawn against Klingensmith prior to a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.