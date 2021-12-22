All charges against a Latrobe councilman and former firefighter for the city have been officially dropped after supposedly coming to some sort of deal moments before the two men were set to face a court hearing Monday.
Moments before the start of the hearings of city councilman Robert S. Forish, 59, and former firefighter Fabian Giovannangelo, 65, prosecutors announced they would be dismissing all charges as part of an agreement. Details of the agreement haven’t been disclosed.
Later that day, court documents showed that all charges had been withdrawn.
Forish and Giovannagelo had been accused of using fire department funds to pay for a federal lawsuit filed against the fire department, its chief John Brasile, president Charles McDowell Jr., Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford and the city.
Giovannagelo co-signed checks totaling $21,000, which was allegedly used to pay for legal fees related to the lawsuit, according to the initial criminal complaint.
On May 29, 2020, Brasile expelled the two and other members of Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 from the city’s fire department. The other members included Christopher Blessing, Nico Giavannagelo, Cody Giovannagelo and Ryan Jones, all plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit filed last year.
In the suit, the plaintiffs allege Brasile, McDowell and the city conspired to unlawfully expel them for exercising their First Amendment right to criticize Brasile.
It was alleged Fabian Giovannagelo co-signed a check from the Goodwill Hose Company for $5,500 to retain an attorney to represent the plaintiffs int he federal lawsuit. The other signer was Forish, who served as treasurer of the hose company at the time, according to court documents.
According to court documents, Fabian Giovannagelo and Forish signed additional checks for attorney’s fees of $5,500 on June 24, 2020, and $10,000 on July 10, 2020.
Charges were filed against the two men on July 20, following a lengthy investigation. According to the complaints, months worth of minutes from Goodwill Hose Company meetings were reviewed and no evidence of any vote authorizing those payments could be found.
Forish and Fabian Giovannagelo had both been free on $25,000 unsecured bond.
