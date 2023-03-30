The public is invited to the awards ceremony Saturday that will recognize the talent of students served by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
The student artwork in the 2023 Champions of Art Festival will be on display in the Fred Rogers Room at the administration building on Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township. It features mixed media, 2D, 3D and other types of art projects completed by students at all levels. They drew and painted on paper, painted on rocks, made collages and sculptures, and more.
The event begins 11 a.m. with light snacks and activities. The awards ceremony will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
“The art show gives them a sense of competing and having an opportunity to win,” said Holly Tonkin, chair of the event and a special education teacher at Clairview School that’s adjacent to the administration building. “The theme this year is ‘Heroes and Leaders.’ The students were asked what is a hero and what is a leader?”
This year, nine of the IU’s 17 school districts and three special schools were represented. The annual event that has been held for more than 20 years celebrates the imagination and creativity of individuals who experience unique challenges.
“It’s a way to bring all the school districts together and for students with special needs to show off what they can do with their talent,” said Luann Murtha, a teacher and transition coordinator at Clairview School. “It’s also a way to bring in their families, and it’s a day that celebrates the students.”
There were nearly 100 individual and group projects from all the grade levels.
Students from two local school districts won three prizes in the elementary level 2D art category.
First place was won by a student from the Greater Latrobe School District for her self-portrait “Super Eva.” Second place went to a student in the Ligonier Valley School District for drawings of multiple police K-9 officers, “These Paws Uphold the Laws.”
Another elementary student in the Greater Latrobe School District won third place for “Heroes” that featured several military figures against an American flag.
There are many different takes on what makes a hero and a leader, and students from the participating districts had their own unique impressions and expressions.
Some created scenes with popular super heroes, or made up their own versions. Several honored the military as their heroes. One young artist depicted a soldier against the stars and stripes and called it “My Hero Pappy Joe.” There were also a couple of sculptures of military in fatigues and camouflage gear.
Another piece honored first responders with a silhouette of a firefighter carrying someone away from a flaming background. Other students paid tributes to their teachers. One piece featured a teacher in front of a blackboard. Another student made a diorama of a classroom with a teacher at the desk.
“My class did a group project of our security officer from pieces of wallpaper that were cut out like mosaics,” Tonkin said.
That work of art, “Clairview Security: Mr. Kyle,” won first place in the elementary school group project category.
A student created a 3D figure pushing a shopping cart to honor “Grocery Store Worker” and another honored hard hat construction workers. Another student paid tribute to a reptile veterinarian with a 2D creation of an animal clinic complete with the veterinarian working with a snake on the examining table.
Those and many more pieces will be on display and festival guests can meet many of the young artists.
“There are some awesome things here,” Murtha said.
Activities will include removable tattoos, felt boards, coloring pages, stickers of heroes and a backdrop for selfie photos.
The annual art show is sponsored by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation that provides supplemental support to students, teachers and educational programs in the county. They create partnerships with the community and raise funds, develop resources and generate public awareness of what the IU does. Murtha is president of the foundation.
