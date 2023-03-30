The public is invited to the awards ceremony Saturday that will recognize the talent of students served by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.

The student artwork in the 2023 Champions of Art Festival will be on display in the Fred Rogers Room at the administration building on Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township. It features mixed media, 2D, 3D and other types of art projects completed by students at all levels. They drew and painted on paper, painted on rocks, made collages and sculptures, and more.

