“Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”
While it’s probably not what Dr. Seuss had in mind, a travel program through the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is giving many the opportunity to journey to some of the most desirable destinations in the world.
A unique opportunity for the Chamber to earn additional non-dues revenue and give both members and non-members the chance to affordably travel by using group rates, the travel program with Indus Travels has planned trips to Portugal, Egypt this past fall and coming in the spring of 2023, a tour of Ireland.
According to Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Chamber, she learned about the program when attending the Pennsylvania Chamber Conference several years ago.
“It raises money for Chambers because we get paid money on each person that books,” Tomack said. “For us, it’s a way to earn non-dues revenue and also it brings together a community.”
While Tomack said she only knew about a handful of the people who came on the trip to Egypt, but after the trip they were all friends. Some travelers, Tomack said, have been on every trip.
Originally, the chamber’s initial trip – to Ireland – was planned for the spring of 2021, but it had to be canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Last spring, a trip to Portugal was planned, but Tomack was unable to go on that particular tour at that time.
Tomack and 20 travelers ventured on the fall trip to Egypt, which was a nine-day tour with stops to see the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx, the legendary Valley of the Kings, home to the tomb of King Tutankhamun, and the High Dam and Temple of Philae in Aswan, and a cruise down the picturesque and historic Nile River.
According to Tomack, her travel company said Egypt was one of the hottest destinations for travel and she admitted, it didn’t disappoint.
One of Tomack’s favorite excursions was her camel ride to the pyramids, but she admitted every day she had a new favorite thing. Other highlights included seeing hieroglyphics in the temples and the experience of seeing how the Egyptians make paper out of the papyrus plant. She also enjoyed cruising the Nile and visiting Saints Sergius and Bacchus Church in Old Cairo, one of the oldest churches in Egypt, dating back to the fourth century. The site is believed to be the spot where the Holy Family – Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus – rested at the end of their journey into Egypt.
“The trip to Egypt is one that I will never forget,” said Tomack. “Indus Travels really provided a first-class experience to all of our guests. Along with seeing the sites and experiencing the culture that we’ve only ever seen in history books and in National Geographic, our guests also formed friendships and shared memories that will last a lifetime.”
The trip also had a five-day extension tour of Dubai available, which half of the group’s members decided to undertake.
Tomack has just recently returned from her rescheduled trip to Portugal, but she doesn’t have much time to reflect as plans are progressing for the Chamber’s next trip, a nine-day tour of scenic Ireland.
The trip from April 17-26 features stops in Dublin, Ring of Kerry, Killarney, the Cliffs of Moher in the Burren Region, Limerick, Galway and the Connemara Region. The group price for the trip is $2,819 per person for double occupancy and includes flights, lodging, daily breakfasts, entrance fees to sites and transportation throughout the week. A portion of tour fees go directly to the GLLV chamber. The deadline to register is Jan. 15, 2023.
The chamber is hosting an informational webinar for the trip at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The online information session can be found at gllv.org/Ireland-meeting.
“During this information session, we will answer any questions participants may have. For those unable to attend, the session will be recorded and can be shared,” said Tomack.
Travelers on the trip depart from Pittsburgh International Airport Monday, April 17, 2023, on an overnight flight that will take them to the Irish capital of Dublin. After a tour of the city known for its lively atmosphere, cultural heritage and friendly locals, participants will explore the medieval Blarney Castle and its world-famous Stone of Eloquence.
Travelers will also journey through the beautiful Irish countryside of breathtaking scenery of mountains, peat, bogs and the Atlantic Ocean. The tour includes a stop at the Cliffs of Moher, a tour and banquet at the 15th-century Bunratty Castle, along with midweek excursions, including a cruise along the River Corrib in the beautiful Connemara region, where Gaelic remains a spoken language.
Along with Ireland’s spectacular countryside and historic sites, travelers will also be treated to authentic Irish fare, drink, dance and music during the tour.
There’s still time to register by contacting Tomack at 724-537-2671 or briana@gllv.org.
After experiencing the two trips she has taken, Tomack said she can’t wait to see what the Ireland trip will bring.
