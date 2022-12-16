The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host “Leadership Development with Dale Carnegie,” a four-part educational series aimed at developing and identifying leaders in the workplace. The four sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 10, Jan. 24, Feb. 7 and Feb. 28, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The cost to attend per person is $249 per session or $800 if purchasing all four sessions.
Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the GLLV Chamber, explained that organizations can receive reimbursement of the registration fees.
“There are several county programs that may be available for employers to get some or all of the training fees reimbursed,” Tomack said.
Jan. 10, 2023 – Session 1: Cold Calling
This interactive session will include participants working with a trainer to improve their cold calling and deliver their value statement. Topics covered will include using power phrases to gain more appointments, displaying poise and confidence on calls, appealing to buyers’ needs, wants, and interests, and maintaining a positive attitude.
Jan. 24, 2023 – Session 2: Professional Demeanor
Based on the groundbreaking work of author and revealed leadership expert Dale Carnegie, this seminar aims to help employees project a professional demeanor, stand out from the crowd, get noticed and get promoted.
Feb. 7, 2023 – Session 3: Public Speaking
This session again will channel the methods of Carnegie to help employees become confident, well-spoken presenters. Based on the belief that public speaking is a skill to be learned and not an inborn trait, the seminar will help speakers deliver presentations with confidence, determine the proper structure for presentations, and practice techniques for dynamic openings.
Feb. 28, 2023 – Session 4: Step Up to Leadership
The last seminar will show attendees how to transition from employee and contributor to supervisor and leader. Utilizing the Dale Carnegie principles, topics covered will include how to transition from doing to leading; how to balance people and processes; how to create a cohesive work environment; how to hold themselves and others accountable; and how to incorporate praise into daily workplace interactions.
