The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host “Leadership Development with Dale Carnegie,” a four-part educational series aimed at developing and identifying leaders in the workplace. The four sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 10, Jan. 24, Feb. 7 and Feb. 28, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The cost to attend per person is $249 per session or $800 if purchasing all four sessions.

