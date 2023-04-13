The days are getting longer and the temperatures are getting higher, which means soon the streets of Ligonier will be filled with visitors looking to eat, shop and enjoy the Ligonier Valley. In an effort to get members ready for the influx, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Tourism Business @ Breakfast Wednesday.

The event, hosted by Fort Ligonier, featured a number of tourism- and non-tourism-based businesses planning a variety of things this spring and summer, which will certainly impact members, ranging from the annual tradition of the Ligonier Valley Free Museum Day and events commemorating the county’s 250th anniversary to a baseball state tournament expected to attract several hundred visitors to the area.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.