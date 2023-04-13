The days are getting longer and the temperatures are getting higher, which means soon the streets of Ligonier will be filled with visitors looking to eat, shop and enjoy the Ligonier Valley. In an effort to get members ready for the influx, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Tourism Business @ Breakfast Wednesday.
The event, hosted by Fort Ligonier, featured a number of tourism- and non-tourism-based businesses planning a variety of things this spring and summer, which will certainly impact members, ranging from the annual tradition of the Ligonier Valley Free Museum Day and events commemorating the county’s 250th anniversary to a baseball state tournament expected to attract several hundred visitors to the area.
Free Museum Day, featuring Ligonier Valley’s six museums, features special programming and guests, new exhibits, activities and demonstrations. The museums that participate are the Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Antiochian Heritage Museum, Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor and Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
Theresa Gay Rohall said the Compass Inn told Chamber members about the appearance of historian and reenactor Tom Melville for a demonstration and fun game of 19th-century American cricket. While most people think of England when they think of the game, Rohall said cricket was “very big” in the U.S. in the 1800s.
In addition, the museum will have “Bits and Pieces” offering musical entertainment of autoharp, dulcimer and bowed psaltery.
A authentic stagecoach stop, the Compass Inn allows visitors to experience the sights, sounds and smells as history truly comes alive.
As with many of Ligonier’s attractions, the weather forecast plays a big part in the success of Free Museum Day, according to Julie Donovan of Fort Ligonier, an authentic reconstructed British fort. Donovan said the historic fort could attract up to 1,800 people on that day if the weather cooperates.
Fort Ligonier is paying tribute to French forces that weekend and will have programs portraying the everyday life of soldiers during the French and Indian War.
Donovan said the importance of the site can’t be overstated when it comes to telling the story of the Ligonier Valley.
“None of us would be here without this magnificent historic site,” said Donovan as she invited breakfast attendees to look at the spectacular view of the site on a beautiful spring morning.
Regardless of which museum visitors spend time at on May 7, after they leave they will be looking for places to eat and shop, so other businesses are encouraged to plan accordingly as far as staffing.
In addition, businesses were also encouraged to become familiar with the many activities, events and promotions ongoing for the commemoration of Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, which is certain to bring additional tourists (local and non-local) to the area as they seek to experience the best the county has to offer.
One of those businesses is Fort Ligonier. Donovan says to help commemorate the anniversary, the fort is offering a 25% discount of admission for Memorial Day weekend.
Speaking of the 250, GO Laurel Highlands, as the county’s tourism partner, has been busy helping coordinate the commemoration for the anniversary. According to Kelli Brisbane of GO Laurel Highlands, their team has been doing a lot of marketing for the county, bringing visitors from neighboring states to experience Westmoreland County during this celebration.
Ligonier businesses were also put on alert for a unique event in the area that will bring hundreds of families to Latrobe and the Ligonier Valley. Heather Lincoln, a resident of Ligonier, but a parent and volunteer for the Latrobe Jethawks, briefed members on the 2023 American Legion Pennsylvania State Tournament from July 23-28.
Although the actual games are played at Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League field in Latrobe (Derry Township), more than half of the players on the Jethawks hail from Ligonier, and out-of-town families are staying in Ligonier. They will be looking to eat and shop all over the area, including Ligonier.
She encouraged businesses to consider team deals or group pricing as a lot of the families will be looking to spend time together as a team.
The tournament will feature eight teams of players ages 15 to 19. She distributed advertising information for businesses interested in reaching the players and their families.
Each of the featured speakers briefed Chamber members on the many activities planned for the spring and summer in the valley – too many to list. A calendar is available on the Chamber’s website at www.Ligonier.com.
Amy Beitel, executive director of the Chamber, also updated members on Chamber events, including the upcoming Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, featuring samplings of 15 different local wines, whiskeys and sweets.
In addition, Beitel announced that the breakfasts, which traditionally start at 7:45 a.m., will now start at 8:15 a.m., starting with the next breakfast, which is being held on May 10 at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.