The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is collecting new and gently used children’s books. Books will be collected until Friday, June 3, and will be available for distribution on Thursday, June 9, from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Children will be able to stop by the GLLV Chamber of Commerce Visitors and Information Center and pick up a bag of books on June 9 and June 11 during Fred Rogers Week.
Your new or gently used children’s books can be dropped off at the GLLV Chamber of Commerce Visitors and Information Center, located at 811 Ligonier St., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 3.
Books will be sorted and bagged and ready to become special gifts for children.
