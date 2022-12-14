The Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education met Tuesday for its regular December meeting. Before starting, the Greater Latrobe Senior High School chamber choir serenaded board members and audience with a sample holiday performance.
“Anytime the chamber choir performs it’s always a highlight. The members enjoy that,” said Superintendent Mike Porembka.
Following up on last week’s split vote for board vice president during a reorganization meeting, the board on Tuesday elected Merle D. Musick to serve a one-year term as vice president.
Paul McCommons voted for Musick to break the tie.
Board members were provided with an update presentation by SHP, the firm retained for master planning and visionary processes regarding unused or inefficiently used school district spaces.
“The biggest thing was the presentation from SHP regarding the masters facility planning process and exactly where we are,” Porembka said. “We’re probably 80% through that process and they’re ready to make a recommendation to our board of education, probably in February about what we need to do with our facilities moving forward, so that they match the education going on in our classrooms to fill the needs of our teachers and students.”
If the school district fails to adopt one of the five current proposals, it will cost the district between $90 and $100 million over the next decade.
“That’s just maintaining and replacing what we have when they fail (boilers, rooftops, windows, etc.),” said Director of Facilities, Operations and Planning Kurt Thomas. “All of those master plan options if you just ran through the numbers, we’re into the hundreds of millions of dollars. In some scenarios if you’re trying to do everything as far as renovations, we’re at almost $200 million, which you can’t do in one phase. This is a two-phase process over the next decade to 12 years.”
SHP and the Community Action Team will hold their fourth master planning process meeting later this week in an effort to narrow the proposed plans to three.
The public can follow the project and plans at futureglsd.com.
The board also approved:
- New Story tuition agreement student B for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Forbes Road Career & Technology Center third party tuition agreement for the 2022-23 school year;
- IDEA-B Section 611 agreement and the IDEA Section 619 pass through use of funds agreement between Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and GLSD for the 2022-23 school year;
- Adelphoi Village, Inc. purchase of service agreement, day treatment supplemental contract for 2022-23;
- Non-contractual professional employee retirement incentive;
- Treasurer’s report;
- Gifts, grants, and donations: MCIU Montgomery County IU23 - enhancing family engagement team training — $8,000;
- Becki Pellis, secretary pro tem in the absence of Jody Brahosky;
- Susan Mains, appointed to Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission for a three-year term;
- Resignations: Emily Daily (classroom assistant), Anthony Mehalic (assistant track and field coach), Kolony Hauser (cheerleader assistant);
- Substitute teachers: Niki Burket (RN/B.S. Nursing — ER certified teacher/nurse), Brooke DiLascio (B.S. Psychology — ER certified), Adam Ferguson (grades 4-8, all subjects 4-6, social studies 7-8), Isabella Oddo (B.A. Early Childhood Ed — ER certified);
- Support personnel — classified appointments: Jessica Mollomo (classroom assistant), Niki Burket (substitute secretary), and
- Support personnel — supplemental appointments: Cody Bureau (swimming/assistant coach), Joshua Drnjevich (basketball/boys assistant grade 8), Steve Bell (volunteer wrestling coach), Eric Newill (volunteer wrestling coach), Kolony Hauser (cheerleading head coach).
Meetings scheduled: Finance Committee — Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. — SHS library classroom; Facilities, Operations and Planning Committee — Dec. 8 at 3:30 p.m. — administration building; Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Commission — Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. — Latrobe Municipal Building — Green Room; WIU Committee — Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. — Fort Ligonier Room, EWCTC Joint Operating Committee Reorganization Meeting — Dec. 7 — EWCTC.
Senior Nights 2023: boys basketball — Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. (main gym); wrestling — Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. (main gym); swimming and diving — Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. (pool); girls basketball — Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. (main gym); bowling — Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. (Lincoln Lanes), ice hockey — Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m. (Kirk S. Nevin Arena).
Future dates: early dismissal — Thursday, Dec. 22; holiday break — Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2023 (school resumes Tuesday, Jan. 3); Committee of the Whole meeting — Jan. 10, 2023 at 7 p.m., regular board meeting — Jan. 17, 2023 at 7 p.m.
