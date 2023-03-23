The annual Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Soup’s On event was well attended Saturday, March 18.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 6:14 am
The annual Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Soup’s On event was well attended Saturday, March 18.
The Chamber wishes to thank all participating restaurants, organizations, merchants and guests for making Soup’s On a great success.
First place went to Foggy Mountain Lodge & Pub for the Creamy Mushroom Soup. Second place was earned by The Kitchen on Main for the Chicken Artichoke Soup. Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center (A.M.) took third place with the Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Soup.
Other participants included:
The Chamber would also like to thank the merchant hosts: Beauty Boutique at Salon One, Betsy’s of Ligonier, Georgia’s Stationery Shop/The Strawberry Crow, Post and Rail Men’s Shop, Quacked Glass Studio, Scamps Toffee, Hart n’ Sole, Kingfisher Coffeehouse, Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center, Mommy Gear, My Honeybee, Scentsational Ideas, Second Chapter Books, Song of Sixpence and The Wooden Mantel.
This event couldn’t happen without the generosity of sponsors: Commercial Bank & Trust of PA; Donna Tidwell, realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Laurel Highlands Olive Oil and Scentsational Ideas.
