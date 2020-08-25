During the 2019-20 school year, through a partnership with The Challenge Program, Inc. (TCP), 10 Westmoreland County businesses contributed a combined total of $45,000 to bring a motivational and workforce-centered program to students in the county. TCP introduces students to careers in their communities.
The Challenge Program, Inc.’s mission is to build sustainable business/education partnerships while motivating students to develop the good habits required for success in school and in their future careers. The program is for all students in grades 10, 11, and 12. Locally, Robindale Energy served as the supporting business for Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Businesses in partnership with TCP challenged students during the fall of 2019 to compete in TCP’s five incentivized categories that directly link to academic and career success. The categories are Attendance, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), Community Service, Academic Improvement, and Academic Excellence. The contribution from businesses makes it possible to introduce the motivational program to all students and supports cash awards to 15 students in each sponsored high school (five sophomores, five juniors, five seniors) for their accomplishments
Additionally, the businesses engaged students in a variety of work-related activities such as facility tours, industry presentations, and career days up until stay-at-home orders took affect due to COVID-19. Generously, TCP business partners continued to give their time to students by participating in TCP’s Virtual Career Awareness Series (https://www.tcpinc.org/virtual-career-videos/) to continue raising awareness of career opportunities, especially to graduating seniors.
The Challenge Program, Inc. is currently accepting sponsors for the 2020-21 school year. For information about serving as a sponsor, call 814-533-7401 or email info@tcpinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.