Penguin Court, a Preserve of Brandywine Conservancy, located at 104 California Ave. in Laughlintown, will host a Chalk Couture activity in its conservatory from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Ellen Mostoller, a Chalk Couture designer, will guide participants as they make a sweet “bird house” in time for spring. No artistic ability is necessary and this activity is open to all ages.
Space is limited to 11 people and the cost to participate is $20. Registration is required.
To view an example bird house and to register, visit www.brandywine.org/conservancy/events.
