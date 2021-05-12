Chad Fabian rejoined Derry Borough Council during Tuesday’s regular meeting, while Sara Cowan was tabbed council president.
The moves came a month after council appointed Grant Nicely as interim mayor following Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello’s resignation as borough mayor in March.
With his appointment as interim mayor, Nicely had to resign from his role of council president last month, which created the vacant council seat that Fabian was unanimously selected to fill on Tuesday.
“I know this job is a thankless one and I’m not sure many people have put a letter in to fill the position,” Fabian wrote in his letter of interest. “My past experiences (will) benefit you in this community, at least for the rest of the year.”
A former longtime borough councilman, Fabian resigned as council president in January 2020, and Nicely was appointed to fill his role.
Council on Tuesday also reorganized, opting to appoint Cowan as council president and Barbara Phillips as vice president, both by 4-1 votes. Council member Al Checca cast both dissenting votes.
Also on Tuesday, council accepted part-time office assistant Emily Oswald’s resignation effective this month. Secretary/treasurer Lori Latta said Oswald previously assisted with the borough’s payroll.
In a related move, along with Oswald’s departure, council approved for ADP to provide payroll service at an annual rate of $2,392.
In other business, the borough will remove two slides today at Derry Community Pool because of safety concerns. The Derry Volunteer Fire Department has volunteered to take down the slides, as well as drain and power wash the pool.
“The fire department has graciously offered to help us,” Checca said. “We couldn’t do it without their help.”
The pool is on track to open June 5 through Aug. 28. Pool hours are noon until 6:30 p.m. daily. Daily admission is $5 for those ages 5 and up — while children ages 4 and below receive free entry.
A “dog swim” is scheduled for Aug. 29. Several DJ nights are also planned: June 19, July 16 and Aug. 14. The pool will be open on the Fourth of July from noon to 5 p.m. The borough is also planning movie nights, a public safety night and possibly water aerobics lessons.
Phillips said 178 passes sold on May 8, which generated $5,796. Three more pre-sale days are scheduled at the outdoor pool, from 1 to 3 p.m. May 15 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 19 and 21. Visit the Derry Community Pool’s Facebook page for more information about pool passes.
Phillips said the borough is looking to purchase a “slushie machine” — priced at $1,450 — for the community pool. Checca added that “food will definitely be sold” this summer.
During the mayor’s report, Nicely took a moment to “publicly acknowledge what a great job our Derry police have been doing.”
“This fine group of experienced officers have been meeting every challenge head on,” he said. “I want to thank these officers for a job well done. … It is an honor and privilege to work with these outstanding gentlemen.”
Council also discussed the planning commission’s recommendation not to rezone a residential portion of Second Ward that contains two vacant commercial buildings.
Checca supports rezoning to open up opportunities for commercial businesses to move in, while Cowan said rezoning is “not a good use of money,” adding there is no guarantee a commercial business would move into the vacant structures.
During public comment, DeRito-Gaudiello read aloud Jasen Lentz’s resignation letter from the borough’s planning commission dated last year. Lentz is a challenger for borough mayor in the upcoming election.
DeRito-Gaudiello said she was upset that, in the letter, Lentz mentioned her relation to one of the “dirty three that was in council previously.”
“I refuse to have my family name butchered any more than it has by any council member or anyone else in this community because it’s slander of someone’s name,” she said.
In other news, public works crew leader Adam Hebenthal said the pavilion at Derry Community Park is set for demolition next week.
Also on Monday, council approved:
- The DARCee Car Show at Derry Community Park on Aug. 1, as well as Railroad Days, Sept 18-19, in downtown Derry.
- A 28th Infantry Division band concert at Derry Community Park on June 30, with patriotic music performances, to be hosted by Chestnut Ridge VFW Post 444 quartermaster Chris Johnston and team.
- A bid received by Westmoreland County Tax Claim Bureau to purchase property located at 734 E. First Ave. for $765 by Crystal Gunter. Phillips said Gunter’s intention is to either renovate and rent the property or put it up for sale by the end of the year. Phillips noted that Gunter owns a construction company with her husband.
- Purchasing a gasoline transfer tank for the Ford F250 at a cost of $1,420 for the borough’s public works department.
