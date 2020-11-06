Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli on Oct. 29 called hefty raises for auditors in Controller Jeffrey Balzer’s office “absolutely ridiculous” and accused her colleagues of caving to the controller’s threats of outsourcing auditing work.
Cerilli, a second-term Democratic commissioner, cast the lone dissenting vote opposing the motion to award roughly $130,000 to seven members of the controller’s staff during Oct. 29’s meeting of the county’s salary board.
The salary board consists of the three county commissioners — Cerilli and first-term Republican commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew — along with the Republican county controller.
“There’s individuals that are getting $17,000 raises. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Cerilli said. “Every row officer should be knocking on my colleagues’ doors demanding that their office gets the same raises. If we were to do that, it would be over a million dollars. We don’t have that kind of money. However, since (Balzer) is a salary board voting member, he had to make sure his office was taken care of.”
Cerilli also blasted Balzer, a Republican, for saying the county could be forced to outsource the auditing tasks performed by members of his staff unless the raises were approved.
“I think that’s absolutely ludicrous that he would say that,” Cerilli said. “He’s supposed to be our fiscal watchdog. He’s supposed to be watching our money, saving taxpayer dollars, but he’s threatening the commissioners that ‘if we don’t get these raises, we’re going to outsource this work.’ The fact my two colleagues went along with it, they should be embarrassed and ashamed. It’s politics at its best.”
Kertes said the raises bring salaries in the controller’s office more in line with private sector pay rates for auditors.
“The majority of salaries start out, with a bachelor’s degree, at $51,000 to be an auditor. They were at $35,000 for entry level (in the controller’s office),” Kertes said. “We brought the level up for entry level to be competitive because we need auditors to work there. The retention of the auditing office inside the controller’s office has really been bad the last couple years, and to keep people there and incentivize them to stay, that’s why we did this raise.”
Kertes praised the auditing work performed in-house by Balzer’s staff and said hiring an outside firm to handle those audits would carry a much higher cost to the county.
“If we did that, we’d pay a lot more to have audits done. The controller’s office internally audits all the row offices, the commissioners, the Manor, the prison, the magistrates, the tax collectors, I think it’s 65 to 70 entities they audit,” Kertes said. “To have a third-party vendor to go out and do that kind of audit we’d have to do for a county, the cost would be phenomenal. That’s why we did what we did.”
The salary board unanimously approved raises for other county employees, including one-time salary increases for court reporters and court assistants ranging from $9,000 to $15,000 per year, based on years of service to the county.
Kertes said those salary increases were also approved in an effort to improve retention within the department, and that the raises bring salaries more in line with neighboring counties.
The salary board also approved a staggered raise for Veterans Affairs Director Matt Zamosky — a $5,500 raise for 2020 followed by a $3,000 raise in 2021.
